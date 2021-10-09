Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) PT Raised to $25.00 at Truist

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its price target lifted by analysts at Truist from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MGY. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.71.

NYSE MGY opened at $19.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $20.06.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.42 million. On average, analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 50,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $122,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

