Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to report $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.63. Main Street Capital reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 126.72%. The firm had revenue of $67.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.56 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,112,000 after acquiring an additional 106,040 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 21,236 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 671.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 54,742 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAIN opened at $41.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $26.68 and a fifty-two week high of $43.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

