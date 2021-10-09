Mark Florance Acquires 4,600 Shares of Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF) Stock

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF) insider Mark Florance bought 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.87) per share, with a total value of £10,120 ($13,221.84).

Shares of AAIF stock opened at GBX 226 ($2.95) on Friday. Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 189 ($2.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 243 ($3.17). The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. The stock has a market cap of £396.00 million and a PE ratio of 3.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 226.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 227.60.

Get Aberdeen Asian Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Aberdeen Asian Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.16%.

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asian Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.