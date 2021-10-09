Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 52.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,991 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,759,000 after purchasing an additional 73,547 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4,618.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,740,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,409 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,260,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,769,000 after purchasing an additional 126,189 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,977,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,892,000 after purchasing an additional 16,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 10.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,632,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,885,000 after acquiring an additional 159,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $157.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.20 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.23 and its 200-day moving average is $142.64. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.92 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 11,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.06, for a total transaction of $1,763,946.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,760 shares of company stock valued at $5,308,670. 12.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

