Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) PT Lowered to C$17.50

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$17.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Martinrea International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Martinrea International to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martinrea International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.64.

MRE stock opened at C$11.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.74. The stock has a market cap of C$949.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20. Martinrea International has a fifty-two week low of C$9.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.68.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$884.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$960.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martinrea International will post 2.3200001 EPS for the current year.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

