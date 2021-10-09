Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 102,400 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,434,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,400 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.88% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $168,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $80.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.41 and a beta of 1.10. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $87.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.39.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.83 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DSGX. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.61.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

