Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $161.11 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 742,945 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,831 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $161,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,279,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,351,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,971,000 after buying an additional 512,955 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,920,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,060,000 after buying an additional 365,824 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 689,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,732,000 after buying an additional 364,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,048,415 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $385,204,000 after purchasing an additional 251,618 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.54.

MSI stock opened at $236.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.30 and a 1-year high of $246.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.27.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

