Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $179.21 Million Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 384,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,588 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $179,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,148,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,125,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $502.17.

In other news, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total value of $7,666,291.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,358,394.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,710 shares of company stock worth $36,825,534. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $480.32 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $548.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $507.64 and its 200 day moving average is $460.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

