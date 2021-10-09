Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 4,458 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,454,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,458 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.60% of Valero Energy worth $191,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 55.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 222.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Valero Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.38.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $78.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.17. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $27.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.66 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.64%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

