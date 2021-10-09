Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) PT Raised to $54.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its price objective increased by Truist Securities from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 28.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTDR. MKM Partners raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matador Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.69 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.30.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $42.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 4.80. Matador Resources has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $42.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $357.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.18 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The business’s revenue was up 468.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Craig N. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,033.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $502,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 80,194 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 886,546 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,724,000 after buying an additional 386,117 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 20,122 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

