Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) PT Raised to $54.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its price objective increased by Truist Securities from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 28.02% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTDR. MKM Partners raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matador Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.69 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.30.
Shares of MTDR stock opened at $42.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 4.80. Matador Resources has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $42.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
In other news, COO Craig N. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,033.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $502,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 80,194 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 886,546 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,724,000 after buying an additional 386,117 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 20,122 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.
About Matador Resources
Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.
