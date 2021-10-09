Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,040,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,813 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.52% of Match Group worth $3,715,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.22.

MTCH stock opened at $157.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.11. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.05 and a 1 year high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. The company had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $4,234,644.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,095 shares of company stock worth $17,827,136. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

