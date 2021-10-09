Mate (MATE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $75,802.00

Mate (CURRENCY:MATE) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. Mate has a market cap of $574,462.53 and approximately $75,802.00 worth of Mate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mate has traded down 39.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Mate coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000391 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00067701 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.30 or 0.00136385 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.88 or 0.00087888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,501.27 or 1.00038568 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.86 or 0.06387376 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003365 BTC.

About Mate

Mate’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,699,727 coins. Mate’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

