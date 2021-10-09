McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Sold by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 65.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,590 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ MGRC traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $74.37. 46,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,133. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $55.04 and a twelve month high of $87.53.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $146.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.50 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 16.98%. Equities research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.83%.

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

