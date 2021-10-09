McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of McKesson by 539.2% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 74.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 734,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,318,000 after buying an additional 313,020 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 18.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 140.9% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after buying an additional 16,680 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,106 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,447.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,971 shares of company stock worth $7,726,342. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCK opened at $200.20 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $141.32 and a one year high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.48.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.13.

McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

