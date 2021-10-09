MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MDU Resources continues benefiting from its two-platform business model. The company is expanding operations through strategic acquisitions and remains poised to gain from an increasing backlog in the construction segment. Its planned investments will further strengthen its infrastructure and improve reliability of its services, helping it serve the growing customer base more effectively. Also, owing to these investments, the company anticipates its rate base to expand. Moreover, it has sufficient liquidity to meet its near-term obligations. In the past year, shares of the utility have outperformed the industry. However, Construction materials products are marketed amid stiff competition in terms of price, service, delivery time and proximity to customers. Aging natural gas pipelines, power generation and transmission facilities are added woes.”

MDU stock opened at $30.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. MDU Resources Group has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $35.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.72.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the first quarter worth approximately $4,495,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 52,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 9,964 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 73.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 365,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 154,531 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 37.2% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 14.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 215,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 26,587 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

