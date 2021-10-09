Medifast (NYSE:MED) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medifast (NYSE:MED) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $200.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Medifast have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company is gaining on strength in its OPTAVIA lifestyle solution and coaching support system, backed by consumers’ rising inclination toward health. Management’s focus on developing tools and programs to increase efficiency of coaches is also working well. The impact of these upsides was reflected in second-quarter 2021, wherein earnings and sales grew year over year and beat the consensus mark. However, higher SG&A costs due to increased OPTAVIA commission costs are a concern. The company expects SG&A costs to rise in third-quarter as it returns to an in-person convention. The company also anticipates elevated levels of inflation in raw ingredients, freight and labor costs, which might add to the pressures on the gross margin in the second half of 2021.”

Get Medifast alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a C$395.00 price objective on shares of Medifast in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

MED stock opened at $192.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.39. Medifast has a twelve month low of $139.59 and a twelve month high of $336.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.89.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.25 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 90.26% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medifast will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.14%.

In other news, Director Kevin G. Byrnes sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.99, for a total value of $149,399.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,106.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $286.16 per share, with a total value of $40,634.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,912.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Medifast by 26.5% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Medifast by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Medifast by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Medifast by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Medifast by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medifast (MED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.