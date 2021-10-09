Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $10.90 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from €11.50 ($13.53) to €12.00 ($14.12) in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from $11.70 to $11.30 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.40.

MDIBY opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 52 week low of $6.97 and a 52 week high of $12.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.59.

Mediobanca SpA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate and Investment Banking; Principal Investing; Consumer Banking; Wealth Management; and Holding Functions. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment comprises wholesale banking and specialty finance services which include lending, proprietary trading, factoring, and credit management to corporate clients.

