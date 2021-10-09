Mercantile Ports & Logistics (LON:MPL) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Shares of Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (LON:MPL) traded down 9.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 32.50 ($0.42). 77,256 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 44,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36 ($0.47).

The firm has a market capitalization of £13.28 million and a PE ratio of -1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 13.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Company Profile (LON:MPL)

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates port and logistics facilities in India. It is developing a port and logistics facility in approximately 200 acres of land with a sea frontage of 1,000 meters at Karanja Creek in the Raigad District of Maharashtra.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Ports & Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Ports & Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.