Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Meredith (NYSE:MDP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $59.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $54.00.

MDP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. upped their price objective on shares of Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meredith from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.00.

Get Meredith alerts:

MDP stock opened at $58.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.76 and its 200-day moving average is $39.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.37. Meredith has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $58.83.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.63. Meredith had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 47.20%. The business had revenue of $717.90 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Meredith will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Meredith in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Meredith by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Meredith by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meredith by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,755,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,188,000 after acquiring an additional 345,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meredith by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 314,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

About Meredith

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.