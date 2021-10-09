Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 865.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,175 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meridian Bancorp were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 6.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,782 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 181,386 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 202.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 13.6% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 15,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 16.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of EBSB stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $50.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.01%.

Meridian Bancorp Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management.

