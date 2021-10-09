Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ VIVO opened at $18.73 on Friday. Meridian Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $812.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.48.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $63.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.12 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 23.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

