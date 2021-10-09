Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTH shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NYSE MTH traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $98.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,033. Meritage Homes has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $120.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.17 and a 200-day moving average of $101.21.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 18.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $100,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 1,856,551.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 946,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,083,000 after purchasing an additional 946,841 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth $8,500,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 35.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,421,000 after purchasing an additional 250,554 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 22.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,354,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,493,000 after purchasing an additional 250,044 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 92.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 411,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,840,000 after purchasing an additional 197,447 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

