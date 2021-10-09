Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,574 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.22% of Meritage Homes worth $7,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the second quarter worth $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Meritage Homes by 128.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in Meritage Homes by 7.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

MTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.67.

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $98.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $120.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.71.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 18.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $100,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

