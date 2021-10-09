Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) PT Raised to $56.00 at Scotiabank

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Methanex from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Tudor Pickering raised their target price on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.42.

MEOH stock opened at $50.06 on Tuesday. Methanex has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 2.26.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.00 million. Methanex had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Methanex by 9.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,610,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $317,712,000 after buying an additional 759,839 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 4.5% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,858,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $549,770,000 after buying an additional 633,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 723.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,290,000 after purchasing an additional 508,299 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Methanex during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,078,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,848,000. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

