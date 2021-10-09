MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Shares Sold by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,914 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,268,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,899,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,302,000 after acquiring an additional 211,416 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 84,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 29,704 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 257,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 20,060 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 10,903 shares during the period.

MCR stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.68. MFS Charter Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a $0.0582 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th.

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

