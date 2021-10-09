MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Short Interest Update

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,200 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the August 31st total of 143,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIF. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 45.0% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 191,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 59,414 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 80.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 9,261 shares during the last quarter. 7.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MFS Intermediate High Income Fund alerts:

NYSE CIF opened at $3.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.97. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $3.40.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0194 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. It provides high current income generally exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in medium and lower quality municipal securities. The company was founded on July 21, 1988 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.