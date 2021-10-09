Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Short Interest Update

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 788,300 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the August 31st total of 940,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 547,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Micro Focus International by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micro Focus International in the 1st quarter worth $281,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Micro Focus International by 2,199.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 174,049 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Micro Focus International in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Micro Focus International in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MFGP shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

MFGP stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. Micro Focus International has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.40.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

