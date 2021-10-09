Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $324.84.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Yale University purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT remained flat at $$294.85 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 17,680,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,060,824. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $199.62 and a 12-month high of $305.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $295.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.