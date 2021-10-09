Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $324.84.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ MSFT remained flat at $$294.85 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 17,680,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,060,824. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $199.62 and a 12-month high of $305.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $295.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05.
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.
Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.
