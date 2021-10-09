Middleton & Co Inc MA Boosts Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

WFC stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.00. The company had a trading volume of 14,283,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,192,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $51.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.11 and a 200 day moving average of $45.20. The company has a market cap of $197.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.