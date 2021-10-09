Middleton & Co Inc MA Sells 2,391 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lowered its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,690 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539,352 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,198,406,000 after buying an additional 128,312 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.4% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480,776 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,173,928,000 after acquiring an additional 103,747 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,023,891 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $484,515,000 after purchasing an additional 18,946 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,022,944 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $484,067,000 after purchasing an additional 32,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Illumina by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 731,784 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,049,000 after purchasing an additional 25,475 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILMN traded up $5.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $410.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,047,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,787. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $288.01 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $460.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $438.97. The stock has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a PE ratio of 78.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $432.83.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.41, for a total transaction of $145,923.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,790,622.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total transaction of $41,804.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,642 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,895 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

