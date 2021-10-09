Mina (MINA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $87.47 Million

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Mina has a market cap of $1.17 billion and $87.47 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mina has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Mina coin can currently be bought for $4.53 or 0.00008247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00062993 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.43 or 0.00142905 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.54 or 0.00090260 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,952.66 or 1.00124147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,625.51 or 0.06605702 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 259,368,842 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

