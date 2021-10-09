Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $144,000 Stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,276 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New Jersey Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in New Jersey Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in New Jersey Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 210.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NJR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

NJR opened at $37.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $44.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $367.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.53 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.39%.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

