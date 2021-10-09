Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 21,395 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 303,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Shares of AM opened at $10.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 3.29. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $232.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.81 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 38.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In related news, insider Brendan E. Krueger acquired 4,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

AM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.