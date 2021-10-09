Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Takes $42,000 Position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the first quarter valued at about $230,235,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in BlackBerry by 6.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,288,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,023,000 after acquiring an additional 141,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BlackBerry by 5.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,052,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,302,000 after acquiring an additional 113,883 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in BlackBerry by 5.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,956,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after acquiring an additional 109,653 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackBerry by 3.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,815,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after acquiring an additional 54,161 shares during the period. 36.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC cut BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

In other BlackBerry news, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 7,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $72,910.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 171,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $1,601,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 350,525 shares of company stock worth $3,396,778. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BB opened at $9.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. BlackBerry Limited has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $28.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 61.56%. The business had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

