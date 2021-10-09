Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,661 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,046,168 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $267,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165,534 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,848,207 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $202,314,000 after purchasing an additional 752,420 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,496,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $78,676,000 after purchasing an additional 235,100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,182,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,986,000 after purchasing an additional 210,932 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,403,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,516,000 after purchasing an additional 103,638 shares during the period. 21.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 213.52% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. This is a boost from Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

