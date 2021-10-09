Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $180.62.

MHK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

MHK stock traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $178.63. 488,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,931. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.47. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $90.98 and a 52-week high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MHK. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 213.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 160.9% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth $39,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

