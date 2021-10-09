Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Buys 345 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $6,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000.

NYSEARCA IWB traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $246.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,133. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $180.78 and a 52 week high of $255.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.25.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

