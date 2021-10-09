Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 10,528 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,528 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $17,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,211,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,680,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,928,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,400,000 after purchasing an additional 293,603 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,702,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,823,000 after purchasing an additional 83,566 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,842,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,907,000 after purchasing an additional 464,618 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,362,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,907,000 after purchasing an additional 51,084 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.32. The company had a trading volume of 187,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,222. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $110.76 and a 52 week high of $158.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.