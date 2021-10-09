Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,286 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $8,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CBSH. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 32.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 777,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,571,000 after acquiring an additional 190,479 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,721,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,420,000 after acquiring an additional 140,775 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $8,081,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 8.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 988,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,746,000 after acquiring an additional 73,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $5,384,000. 66.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,645. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.70. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $54.27 and a one year high of $83.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $347.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.