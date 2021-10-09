Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 47.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,045,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337,006 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $95,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.27. 1,605,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,163. The stock has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.80. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $75.45 and a 12-month high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.81.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

