Morgan Stanley Boosts Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target to $47.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

CLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Continental Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.81.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $53.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.67. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $53.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business’s revenue was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is -51.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 24.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,761 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 1.0% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 39.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 3.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,120 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.