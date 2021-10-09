Morgan Stanley Increases Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Price Target to GBX 184

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 172 ($2.25) to GBX 184 ($2.40) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 173 ($2.26) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 200.80 ($2.62).

LON:MKS opened at GBX 174.30 ($2.28) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of GBX 86.45 ($1.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 194.75 ($2.54). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 170.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 159.43.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

