Morgan Stanley Lowers Man Group (LON:EMG) Price Target to GBX 253

Man Group (LON:EMG) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 253 ($3.31) in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.43% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Man Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 208.36 ($2.72).

Shares of LON:EMG opened at GBX 201.70 ($2.64) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 210.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 309.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.86 billion and a PE ratio of 12.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. Man Group has a 12 month low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 220.20 ($2.88).

In other Man Group news, insider Richard Berliand bought 25,000 shares of Man Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 196 ($2.56) per share, with a total value of £49,000 ($64,018.81).

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

