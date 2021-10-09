Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,908 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,465,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,004,314,000 after acquiring an additional 103,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,894,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,835,000 after acquiring an additional 75,848 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,594,674 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $562,655,000 after acquiring an additional 160,167 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,351,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,971,000 after acquiring an additional 512,955 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,075,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,218,000 after acquiring an additional 207,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.54.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $236.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.27. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.30 and a 12-month high of $246.96. The stock has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

