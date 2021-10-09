Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MOTR. Libertas Partners upped their price objective on shares of Motorpoint Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 435 ($5.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.68) target price on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of Motorpoint Group stock opened at GBX 372 ($4.86) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 501.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £335.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29. Motorpoint Group has a 1-year low of GBX 248 ($3.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 401 ($5.24). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 348.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 315.04.

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and vehicles from various brands, including Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz; and commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand. The company operates 14 retail sites across Great Britain.

