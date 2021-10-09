MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Short Interest Update

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the August 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MS&AD Insurance Group stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.48. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $17.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Get MS&AD Insurance Group alerts:

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MS&AD Insurance Group will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MS&AD Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

MS&AD Insurance Group Company Profile

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.