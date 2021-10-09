MYDA Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 60,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Range Resources by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,294,167 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $675,329,000 after acquiring an additional 451,426 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $341,298,000. Exor Capital LLP grew its holdings in Range Resources by 6.6% during the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 8,544,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $143,213,000 after purchasing an additional 530,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Range Resources by 16.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,704,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,931,000 after purchasing an additional 824,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Range Resources by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,267,511 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $71,523,000 after purchasing an additional 138,844 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on RRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Range Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America downgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Range Resources from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.43.

RRC opened at $23.38 on Friday. Range Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $434.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

