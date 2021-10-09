MYDA Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) by 58.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares during the quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 19.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 13.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 570.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 32.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

FULC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.57.

Shares of FULC opened at $26.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.91. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.10.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 481.07% and a negative return on equity of 66.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.