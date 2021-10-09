MYDA Advisors LLC Decreases Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

MYDA Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,640.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,137,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,101,000 after buying an additional 2,957,251 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,863,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,320,000 after buying an additional 1,513,910 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 11,505.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,067,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,981,000 after buying an additional 1,058,641 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 778.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 498,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,475,000 after buying an additional 441,971 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 497,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,965,000 after purchasing an additional 16,069 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $42.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.09. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $47.85.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.