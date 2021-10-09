MYDA Advisors LLC Has $312,000 Stock Position in urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO)

MYDA Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,000 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in urban-gro were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in urban-gro by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 207,271 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of urban-gro by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 284,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of urban-gro in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,991,000. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of urban-gro in the first quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of urban-gro by 33.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 13,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

Get urban-gro alerts:

NASDAQ UGRO opened at $12.87 on Friday. urban-gro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $162.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day moving average is $10.41.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. urban-gro had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $200,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

urban-gro Company Profile

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for urban-gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for urban-gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.